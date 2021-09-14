Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 14.

S'pore's open economy has created, not lost, more good jobs for Singaporeans: Lawrence Wong

PSP's thinking that having fewer foreigners will allow S'poreans to fill jobs is 'fatally flawed', said Mr Wong.

PSP pitches higher minimum salaries for foreign workers, 'nationality cap'

It calls for "urgent and concrete" steps to restore "balance" in the job market, starting by raising the quality of work pass holders.

S'pore will continue to address downsides of open economy, help displaced workers: Lawrence Wong

Singapore has been investing heavily in SkillsFuture, Singapore's national lifelong learning movement, to help its citizens stay employable.

Four vaccination centres to close down in end-September, but more clinics to offer jabs

Those unable to go to vaccination centres or Public Health Preparedness Clinics will be visited by mobile and home vaccination teams.

IMDA suspends The Online Citizen's licence to run website, social media over failure to declare funding

IMDA said the socio-political website has repeatedly failed to comply with its legal obligation to declare all sources of funding.

Retiree engraved dates of ex-wife's alleged affairs on knife before stabbing her at ITE

Seet Cher Hng was convicted of a reduced murder charge on Tuesday.

KTV Covid-19 cluster with 253 cases officially closed by MOH

The cluster was first discovered on July 12 and sparked investigations into KTV lounges or clubs that were operating as F&B outlets.

Home recovery to be default from Sept 15 for bulk of vaccinated people who get Covid-19: MOH

When a person tests positive, home recovery can start immediately if he or she meets the criteria.

Condo resale prices, volume continue to climb in August

An expert expects demand for resale private homes to continue to rise in the coming months.

Protests as Chinese property giant Evergrande faces 'tremendous pressure' over US$300b debt

Some of the protesters were contractors owed money, while others were anxious investors, according to media reports.

