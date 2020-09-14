Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 14.

Retrenchments in Singapore more than double to 8,130 in Q2: MOM

This was sharply higher than the preliminary estimate of 6,700 released in July, as well as the first quarter figure of 3,220.

Nearly 1,000 precision engineering jobs available in S'pore since April, with bulk for PMETs

Industrial and production engineers may earn between $2,600 and $6,000, while manufacturing engineering technicians can earn between $1,500 and $2,350.

Yoshihide Suga to succeed Abe as Japan's next PM after big win in LDP election

Mr Suga, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, has been the trusty right-hand man of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since December 2012.

Johor to spend $9.9m on air-conditioned walkway with escalators for pedestrians on Malaysian side of Causeway

The walkway would benefit the hundreds of people who walk across the Causeway, said a Johor minister.

Tensions soar over Australia's 'heartbreaking' Covid-19 border closures

An unhappy federal government is ratcheting pressure on premiers to open up, sending the argument into overdrive.

Distribution of TraceTogether tokens starts; aim is for 70% participation in scheme

At present, the TraceTogether app has about 2.4 million downloads, accounting for around 40 per cent of Singapore's population.

48 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 5 imported and none in the community

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

Alibaba in talks to invest $4 billion in Grab, say sources

The deal could give Alibaba access to data on millions of users in eight countries.

Actor-singer Aliff Aziz facing possible jail term after found to be unsuitable for mandatory treatment order

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of theft and an unrelated charge of behaving in a disorderly manner in public.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment CEO, director on bail amid graft probe

Ms Sally Chua Chwee Choo is the group’s executive director and chief executive officer, while Mr Alan Lee Chong Hoe is an executive director.

