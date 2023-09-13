Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 13, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More victims scammed in first half of 2023 but amount cheated falls from $342m to $334m
Government officials impersonation scams saw the highest average losses at about $116,000 per victim.
More than half of scam victims are young adults; most fell for job scams
Scammers contacted victims mostly via messaging platforms, social media, and online shopping platforms.
‘One of the most serious if not the worst money laundering case in Singapore’: DPP
The DPP added: “We see huge amounts of assets, including many of which are overseas, and time must be given for investigators to do their job.”
Availability of taxi, ride-hailing services under review as daily ridership jumps 18.6%
Ex-Kinderland teacher accused of ill-treating child might face more charges: Prosecutor
Lin Min was offered bail of $15,000. Her lawyer said her family members were ready to furnish the bail.
President Halimah bids farewell to Istana staff
Madam Halimah’s warmth and genuine care for everyone she meets will be missed, said the Aide-de-Camp to the President.
Dengue cases rise in Singapore after return of previously dominant virus strain
261 dengue cases were reported last week, which is 20 per cent more than the previous week.
Strong slate of Mice events around Singapore GP period despite expected fall in race attendance
More than 28 events have been pencilled in around the September race, compared to 25 last year.
Some tour agencies postpone trips to Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake
People with planned trips to Morocco later this year say they are either going ahead or waiting to see how the situation in the country develops.