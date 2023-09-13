Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 13, 2023

More victims scammed in first half of 2023 but amount cheated falls from $342m to $334m

Government officials impersonation scams saw the highest average losses at about $116,000 per victim.

READ MORE HERE

More than half of scam victims are young adults; most fell for job scams

Scammers contacted victims mostly via messaging platforms, social media, and online shopping platforms.

READ MORE HERE

‘One of the most serious if not the worst money laundering case in Singapore’: DPP

The DPP added: “We see huge amounts of assets, including many of which are overseas, and time must be given for investigators to do their job.”

READ MORE HERE

Availability of taxi, ride-hailing services under review as daily ridership jumps 18.6%

The review is due to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Kinderland teacher accused of ill-treating child might face more charges: Prosecutor

Lin Min was offered bail of $15,000. Her lawyer said her family members were ready to furnish the bail.

READ MORE HERE

President Halimah bids farewell to Istana staff

Madam Halimah’s warmth and genuine care for everyone she meets will be missed, said the Aide-de-Camp to the President.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue cases rise in Singapore after return of previously dominant virus strain

261 dengue cases were reported last week, which is 20 per cent more than the previous week.

READ MORE HERE

Strong slate of Mice events around Singapore GP period despite expected fall in race attendance

More than 28 events have been pencilled in around the September race, compared to 25 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Some tour agencies postpone trips to Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake

People with planned trips to Morocco later this year say they are either going ahead or waiting to see how the situation in the country develops.

READ MORE HERE

Frieze Seoul, Art SG, Tokyo Gendai: Are there too many art fairs in Asia?

All three cities are vying for the title of Asia’s next art capital.

READ MORE HERE

