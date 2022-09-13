Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 13

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 13.

No plans to include Covid-19 jabs in childhood immunisation schedule for now: Ong Ye Kung

He said the pandemic situation is dynamic and recommendations continue to evolve with new data.

ERP rates at five locations to increase by $1 from Sept 19

ERP rates were last adjusted in August, when an increase of $1 was implemented at four locations.

Ex-Aetos officer who robbed Jurong shop while armed with loaded gun gets over 16 years' jail, caning

Police said then that it was the first time in 15 years that a gun had been used in an armed robbery.

Singdollar emerges as Asia's best performer: Will it continue to stay strong amid USD rise?

MAS is expected to continue pushing forward with its tightening policy, giving the Singdollar an appreciation bias.

Najib admitted to hospital, 1MDB trial postponed

His lawyer said he has to go through several health tests in the next few days.

Got a job offer only to have it withdrawn: What can employees do?

Although companies can legally withdraw such offers, employees can better prepare themselves to deal with any monetary loss.

S'pore SMEs overcome manpower constraints with digitalisation, survey finds

Of the firms surveyed, 72 per cent also forecast that they would turn a profit this year.

A more divisive world could impact collaborations in science: Vivian Balakrishnan

This will have profound implications on the pace of scientific discovery, costs, interdependence and ultimately, security, he said.

4 things to note about joint accounts

Just like joint property owners, the one who contributes more money can claim a bigger share of the asset.

Squid Game loses big prize, but still made history with actor and director Emmy wins

The South Korean drama was defeated by Succession, but Hwang Dong-hyuk and Lee Jung-jae emerged victorious.

