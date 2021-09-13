Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 13.

Proposed law seeks to counter foreign interference in S'pore politics, measures include take-down and blocking orders

Singapore is especially vulnerable given its open, highly digitally connected and diverse society, MHA said.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian govt and Pakatan Harapan ink deal on historic bipartisan cooperation

The deal says Parliament will not be dissolved before August next year, meaning Malaysia will not face a general election for at least another year.

READ MORE HERE

Yale-NUS closure part of NUS interdisciplinary road map, cost not the main motivation: Chan Chun Sing

The college has done its utmost in raising funds but has not reached its target of $300 million, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Bus operator Go-Ahead suspends five bus services due to manpower crunch amid Covid-19 pandemic

The suspension is temporary, amid news that many drivers are down with Covid-19, or placed under quarantine or stay-home notice.

READ MORE HERE

Internal review by People's Association uncovers further lapses following AGO report

PA is also doing a full review of remaining contract variations for Our Tampines Hub and Heartbeat @ Bedok.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to automate grants system for flats after monies were wrongly disbursed to 12 applicants

HDB has taken immediate steps to recover CPF housing grants that were erroneously given.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for woman who forged retrenchment letter to get Covid-19 Support Grant

The forged letter was found in her laptop bag by a colleague after she handed over her company-issued computer for repair.

READ MORE HERE

Park Hotel Group loses third management contract; Park Hotel Farrer Park rebranded

The 300-room Park Hotel Farrer Park was rebranded to Holiday Inn Singapore Little India on Sept 7.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: On a tearful night, Djokovic loses a final but wins a crowd's affection

Tennis' toughest man got his heart broken in public, but he met this with gracious words and tears, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

A Day Away: Experience France in Singapore with baguettes, light-hearted movies and more

And since the pandemic has curtailed trips, why not pick up French at Alliance Francaise de Singapour before your next Paris sojourn?

READ MORE HERE