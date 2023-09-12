Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 12, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Two in three S’pore employers plan to raise salaries in the year ahead: Poll
Thirty-two per cent of firms said they plan to freeze pay in the next 12 months, while just 1 per cent are looking to implement pay cuts.
Singapore will stay a vibrant, competitive semiconductor hub despite challenges: DPM Wong
He added that Singapore’s key asset is human capital – a well-educated and highly skilled workforce that powers its strong innovation and research capabilities.
Malaysian student in Norway arrested over spying suspicions
Worker’s deadly 9.5m fall through roof: Coroner finds significant safety lapses
The coroner’s report noted that MOM is contemplating enforcement action against the parties involved.
Lower-income families can redeem more fresh vegetables, eggs at Food from the Heart minimarts
The four minimarts, situated in Boon Lay, Lengkok Bahru, Mountbatten and Punggol, cater to 2,400 lower-income families islandwide.
S’pore, China can create ‘more inclusive, resilient supply chains’ together: Chan Chun Sing
The minister says both countries must build the ‘windmills’ to capture new opportunities of growth early.
Doc Talk: Putting aspartame’s category 2B carcinogen label into perspective
Aloe vera leaf, ginkgo and caffeic acid, in tea and coffee, are in the same category, according to the WHO.
Sniffing out the truth: Does scent therapy really have health benefits?
Using scents and essential oils is widely believed to reduce stress and improve mental and physical health, even though scientific studies remain inconclusive.
FairPrice supermarket at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru to close after Oct 1
FairPrice Group confirmed the closure when contacted by ST, but did not give a reason for its exit.
The purrfect ring bearer: Cat steals limelight at Malaysian wedding
A TikTok video of Lily the cat cruising down the aisle on a remote control car has gone viral with over 2.4 million views.