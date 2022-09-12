Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 12.
MOM to carefully vet applicants for new One Pass, put in place safeguards against abuse: Tan See Leng
MOM will check the personal income tax filings of existing EP holders who wish to convert to the pass.
New work pass: Which are the jobs that pay $30K or more a month?
The new One Pass for top foreign professionals has a criterion of $30,000 in fixed monthly salary.
Salaries of administrative service officers, judicial and statutory appointment holders to be adjusted
The adjustments will be between 5 and 12 per cent, and salary ranges will also be adjusted.
Respect from parents also key for teachers' well-being: Chan Chun Sing
He urged parents to respect teachers' personal time, and work with schools to abide by the code of conduct.
Jail for 2 ex-directors who pocketed over $1.2m in their firm's gold Ponzi scheme
The Gold Label took in $120 million from over 2,000 customers, promising returns on their investments and high payouts.
askST: Why do cruises and airlines practise overbooking?
There is no law in Singapore regulating overbooking, a common practice for operators to account for no-show passengers.
Najib's 1MDB graft trial adjourned after former premier needed medical attention
His daughter said his blood pressure was "dangerously high", potentially due to a change in the medication he was provided.
Russia now top crude oil supplier to China even as sanctions choke off sales to Europe
Russia's oil exports are finding willing buyers in Asia, with China and India maintaining their voracious appetite for the discounted crude.
askST: I am a fresh graduate who just started working. Are the skills I learnt in school outdated?
Soft skills such as creativity, problem solving and communication will still serve you well, say experts.
8-day road trip in Canadian Rocky Mountains: Scenic views, easy hikes and brilliant alpine lakes
Here's an itinerary and some travel tips for a trip to the scenic Canadian Rocky Mountains.