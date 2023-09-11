Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 11, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Work to spruce up Pasir Ris Park to finish by 2024; part of town’s central greenway completed
HDB said that during its engagement sessions with residents, many identified Pasir Ris Park and its beach as cherished public spaces unique to the town.
Employers to provide proof of stay for new non-Malaysian work permit holders from Sept 19
Sri Lankan, 30, charged with murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Katong
The police learnt of the crime when the 30-year-old turned up at the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.
Passers-by help people trapped in vehicles hit by fallen tree in Tanjong Katong Road
Rare tapir spotted at Punggol park connector; Acres caution against going near animal
This is at least the second time this year the Malayan tapir has been spotted in Singapore. The previous sighting was in July.
Second jail term for ‘Badge Lady’ over offences including failing to wear mask
9 years in the same firm at age 33: Job hopping loses steam amid softer labour market
Things are changing as the labour market cools amid economic uncertainty from global headwinds.
askST Jobs: Is rejoining a past employer a good thing?
Employers hiring former employees stand to gain a more agile and skilled workforce, for one.
Founder of crypto platform Torque denies failing in director’s duty, liability for investor losses
The liquidators have sued Mr Bernard Ong to recover hundreds of millions worth of cryptocurrency allegedly lost on his watch.