Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 11, 2023

Work to spruce up Pasir Ris Park to finish by 2024; part of town’s central greenway completed

HDB said that during its engagement sessions with residents, many identified Pasir Ris Park and its beach as cherished public spaces unique to the town.

Employers to provide proof of stay for new non-Malaysian work permit holders from Sept 19

This new requirement will be in addition to the work permit approval.

Sri Lankan, 30, charged with murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Katong

The police learnt of the crime when the 30-year-old turned up at the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Passers-by help people trapped in vehicles hit by fallen tree in Tanjong Katong Road

Some moved tree branches to the side of the road while others controlled traffic.

Rare tapir spotted at Punggol park connector; Acres caution against going near animal

This is at least the second time this year the Malayan tapir has been spotted in Singapore. The previous sighting was in July.

Second jail term for ‘Badge Lady’ over offences including failing to wear mask

Phoon Chiu Yoke was convicted of four charges in August after a trial.

9 years in the same firm at age 33: Job hopping loses steam amid softer labour market

Things are changing as the labour market cools amid economic uncertainty from global headwinds.

askST Jobs: Is rejoining a past employer a good thing?

Employers hiring former employees stand to gain a more agile and skilled workforce, for one.

Founder of crypto platform Torque denies failing in director’s duty, liability for investor losses

The liquidators have sued Mr Bernard Ong to recover hundreds of millions worth of cryptocurrency allegedly lost on his watch.

Skip queues at Incheon Airport checkpoints with new SmartPass service

The new facial recognition system can be used by departing travellers.

