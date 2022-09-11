Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 11

46 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Sept 11.

PCF to add 2,500 pre-school places by end-2023, expand eldercare centres

The additional places will be in areas with high demand, such as Bidadari and Tampines North.

Tech equipment reseller narrowly avoids losing more than $100k in business e-mail scam

With the help from an alert freight forwarder, he did not fall for the ruse - a fake order for 50 laptops.

Ukrainian officials drew on US intelligence to plan counteroffensive

Kyiv's recent gains in the north-east are the most important advances Ukraine has made so far. 

If my kids don't want to run the bank, so be it: UOB's Wee Ee Cheong

UOB vice-chairman Wee Ee Cheong is prepared to break from tradition and pick a successor from outside.

Chess world rocked by cheating claims after newcomer, 19, beats world champion Magnus Carlsen

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen withdrew after he was beaten by Hans Niemann, who is ranked world no. 40.

Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey

The departure of the queen's casket from Balmoral Castle for Edinburgh marks the start of an odyssey of national mourning. 

Driver, 28, dies in PIE accident after van believed to have skidded on slip road

The van appeared to have smashed through the railings into the nearby bushes.

Rental, shared housing more appealing to young S'poreans, though most still want to own homes

Respondents aged 22 to 29 find that current property prices are too high, but most of them still intend to buy a home.

Does S'pore still need Nominated MPs in Parliament?

A new book takes a hard look at the scheme, 32 years on.

Canteen aunties: Long-serving stallholders are schools’ unsung heroes

These canteen stall operators have been in the business for at least 25 years and are not ready to retire just yet.

