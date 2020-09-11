Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 11.
Nationwide TraceTogether token distribution will speed up contact tracing, make up for app limitations: Experts
For one, the locally developed token is independent of any mobile platform. Currently, users of certain mobile phones cannot run the app.
S'pore, Japan to launch green lane for essential business and official travellers on Sept 18
Singapore has similar arrangements with other countries, but this is the first such framework that Japan will implement with another country.
TikTok owner plans to spend billions in Singapore after US ban
The Beijing-based company is looking to add hundreds of jobs over the next three years in the city-state, said people familiar with the matter.
87 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 14 imported and none in the community
33 of the new cases were from Avery Lodge Dormitory, the vast majority of whom were tested during quarantine.
AskST: What should I do if a bat flies into my house?
More bat-related complaints have been made to the authorities here this year, partly due to fears about them spreading the coronavirus.
Harsher penalties for those who cause fire hazards as stricter enforcement kicks in on Sept 14
The SCDF will be empowered to mandate building owners to improve fire safety features, such as by installing fire alarm systems and fire hose reels.
Malaysia looking at fully reopening border with Singapore in January
Malaysian Health Minister Adham Baba said a more systematic approach would be taken in areas such as as border control over the next four months.
SIA looks to launch 'flights to nowhere' by end October to mitigate Covid-19 fallout: Sources
Each flight is expected to take about three hours. It will depart from and land in Changi Airport.
Home owner who hosted gathering in Sengkang flat during circuit breaker period fined $5,000
Leong Chee Mun pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.
Cathay launches CineHome movie streaming service, prices to start from $5.98 per title
It will feature a mix of films that have just ended runs in cinemas, as well as titles launched straight to streaming.