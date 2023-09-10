Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 10, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

‘Multilateralism is yet alive’: PM Lee urges G-20 nations to reform WTO, development banks

He cites the UN agreement ensuring conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity as a reason for cautious optimism.

READ MORE HERE

Air China plane lands safely in Changi Airport after engine catches fire; one runway closed

All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely.

READ MORE HERE

Healthier SG to hit 300,000 sign-ups this weekend: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong urged more people to sign up for the programme, noting it can help to lower their healthcare costs.

READ MORE HERE

Wives of 10 arrested in money laundering case among suspects linked to probe

The police are digging into assets that the accused own and businesses they were involved in.

READ MORE HERE

Childcare centre cases: Timely to look at support for pre-school educators

There are many lessons to be drawn from the recent cases, and some of these apply to parents, according to the writer.

READ MORE HERE

CPF boost for middle-income workers with rise in salary ceiling for contributions

The gradual increase in the contribution ceiling was unveiled in the Budget earlier in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

More than 1.6 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Two trucks were stopped by ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint and referred to SFA for checks.

READ MORE HERE

NTU professor first Singapore winner of Apec science prize

 The scientist developed a cost-effective and sustainable material that can be used for green hydrogen energy, and in semiconductor manufacturing.

READ MORE HERE

New community-led initiative to develop suicide prevention strategy for S’pore

There was an alarming spike in suicides here in 2022, with 476 deaths reported.

READ MORE HERE

‘I cooked curry for the Taliban’: Activist cycling around the world to promote HIV awareness

Activist cyclist Somen Debnath was held captive by the Taliban while cycling across Afghanistan as part of a world tour to raise awareness for HIV/Aids. He tells ST how he was captured and ended up cooking for his captors.

Mr Somen Debnath has had many adventures biking around the world in the last 20 years to raise HIV awareness.

READ MORE HERE

