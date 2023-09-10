Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 10, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Multilateralism is yet alive’: PM Lee urges G-20 nations to reform WTO, development banks
He cites the UN agreement ensuring conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity as a reason for cautious optimism.
Air China plane lands safely in Changi Airport after engine catches fire; one runway closed
Healthier SG to hit 300,000 sign-ups this weekend: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong urged more people to sign up for the programme, noting it can help to lower their healthcare costs.
Wives of 10 arrested in money laundering case among suspects linked to probe
The police are digging into assets that the accused own and businesses they were involved in.
Childcare centre cases: Timely to look at support for pre-school educators
There are many lessons to be drawn from the recent cases, and some of these apply to parents, according to the writer.
CPF boost for middle-income workers with rise in salary ceiling for contributions
The gradual increase in the contribution ceiling was unveiled in the Budget earlier in 2023.
More than 1.6 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables seized at Woodlands Checkpoint
Two trucks were stopped by ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint and referred to SFA for checks.
NTU professor first Singapore winner of Apec science prize
The scientist developed a cost-effective and sustainable material that can be used for green hydrogen energy, and in semiconductor manufacturing.
New community-led initiative to develop suicide prevention strategy for S’pore
‘I cooked curry for the Taliban’: Activist cycling around the world to promote HIV awareness
Mr Somen Debnath has had many adventures biking around the world in the last 20 years to raise HIV awareness.