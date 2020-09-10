Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 10.
SIA announces job cuts for pilots, cabin crew as business battered by Covid-19
The layoffs had been widely anticipated, and come as international travel continues to be paralysed.
Safety measures at GE2020 and 25 large polling stations which were not better resourced among factors which caused long queues: ELD
For instance, allocated time bands given to voters in the July 10 election did not succeed in spreading out voter turnout throughout the day.
How to collect your free TraceTogether token: 5 things to know about the device
Where and when can you collect the contact tracing device? How does the token work?
Entry restrictions eased at four popular wet markets from Sept 12, no more odd-even system on weekends
There will still be a cap on the number of people allowed in at any one time.
Elderly man slept outside his one-room flat in Toa Payoh which was filled with trash, bugs
When they opened the front door of the unit at Block 64 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, volunteers from Keeping Hope Alive knew they were in for a long day.
Taiwanese woman who sneezed on security guard amid Covid-19 outbreak sentenced to 11 weeks in jail
After sneezing at the guard, Sun Szu-Yen said: “You get it? You get it already!” She then took her passport out of her bag and added: “I am China. I am Taiwan.”
63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 6 imported
They included two community cases and six imported ones.
Bats flying into Boon Keng Road HDB units do not carry infectious strains of coronavirus: Josephine Teo
The Manpower Minister, who is MP for Jalan Besar GRC where the block is located, said some residents had alerted her to the bats, which live in nearby fruit trees.
81-year-old woman in Jurong West helps save HDB neighbours from fire
For her bravery, Madam Lim Ee Chin became the oldest recipient of the Community First Responder Award.
Add to Cart: 5 sweat-proof beauty products for humid September
August has turned into September with a vengeance, bringing blistering heat.