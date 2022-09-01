Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 1.
Najib's wife Rosmah gets 10 years' jail, fined $303m for corruption
Rosmah was found guilty of soliciting $61 million in bribes to help a firm secure a solar hybrid project.
Tuas Port officially opens; PM Lee says it will be critical engine driving economy
It is set to be the world's biggest fully automated port when it is completed in the 2040s.
Firms with unsafe work conditions may be barred from hiring new foreign workers
Bosses of these companies will also need to personally account for these lapses, said MOM.
First BTO project in Dover Forest to be launched in November; 1,330 flats up for sale
'No clear evidence' that Schooling, Lim currently taking drugs: Shanmugam
Ex-president Ong Teng Cheong's elder son sues sister-in-law over Dalvey Estate GCB
The award-winning Art Deco bungalow near Botanic Gardens used to be the private residence of the ex-president.
Economists cut 2022 growth forecast on inflation, global slowdown woes
2 dead and 8 injured after car crashes into bus in Woodlands
The driver, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene while the bus passenger, a 53-year-old woman, died in hospital.
askST Jobs: How should I tell my lazy subordinate to buck up without hurting his ego?
Working with lazy subordinates can appear unfair, but it is important not to hold on to resentment.
Brad Pitt was man enough to wear a skirt. Are you?
A growing list of celebrities including Harry Styles, Kanye West and Vin Diesel have rocked a skirt (or two) on the red carpet.