Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 1.

Najib's wife Rosmah gets 10 years' jail, fined $303m for corruption

Rosmah was found guilty of soliciting $61 million in bribes to help a firm secure a solar hybrid project.

READ MORE HERE

Tuas Port officially opens; PM Lee says it will be critical engine driving economy

It is set to be the world's biggest fully automated port when it is completed in the 2040s.

READ MORE HERE

Firms with unsafe work conditions may be barred from hiring new foreign workers

Bosses of these companies will also need to personally account for these lapses, said MOM. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

First BTO project in Dover Forest to be launched in November; 1,330 flats up for sale

The upcoming BTO project is within walking distance to Dover MRT station.

READ MORE HERE

'No clear evidence' that Schooling, Lim currently taking drugs: Shanmugam

"Amanda had a drug utensil - and she was warned for that," said Mr Shanmugam.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-president Ong Teng Cheong's elder son sues sister-in-law over Dalvey Estate GCB

The award-winning Art Deco bungalow near Botanic Gardens used to be the private residence of the ex-president.

READ MORE HERE

Economists cut 2022 growth forecast on inflation, global slowdown woes

The GDP growth forecast for 2023 was also cut to 2.8 per cent from 3 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

2 dead and 8 injured after car crashes into bus in Woodlands

The driver, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene while the bus passenger, a 53-year-old woman, died in hospital.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: How should I tell my lazy subordinate to buck up without hurting his ego?

Working with lazy subordinates can appear unfair, but it is important not to hold on to resentment.

READ MORE HERE

Brad Pitt was man enough to wear a skirt. Are you?

A growing list of celebrities including Harry Styles, Kanye West and Vin Diesel have rocked a skirt (or two) on the red carpet.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top