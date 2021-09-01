Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 1.

Changi Airport T1 and T3 reopen to public 3 months after Covid-19 cluster found

Most people said they were not worried about the Covid-19 situation at the airport, given the increased precautions.

READ MORE HERE

Hawker centre diners clear tables on first day of enforcement but some still flouting rule

Those who do not clean up after themselves at hawker centres will be given a warning or face a fine.

READ MORE HERE

International Plaza to go en bloc at reserve price of $2.7b in S'pore's largest collective sale

An expert said that the reserve price works out to a land rate of $2,448 per square foot per plot ratio.

READ MORE HERE

177 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 90 unlinked

Among the cases is a senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

READ MORE HERE

WHO monitoring new Covid-19 variant named 'Mu'

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines.

READ MORE HERE

High Court awards PM Lee $210,000 in damages in defamation suits against TOC editor Terry Xu and article author

PM Lee had separately sued Terry Xu and Rubaashini Shunmuganathan, the Malaysian author of an article that was published on Aug 15, 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Private-sector economists raise Singapore's 2021 growth forecast to 6.6%: MAS survey

The prospect of reopening borders to international travel was the main driver for optimism.

READ MORE HERE

With Kabul airport closed, fearful Afghans rush for the border

Many have already set out for Pakistan, while others are trying to reach Afghanistan's borders with Central Asian states.

READ MORE HERE

Fine-dining restaurant Zen joins Les Amis, Odette to get 3 Michelin stars in S'pore

The Singapore guide, which is in its fifth edition, had a hiatus last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Asian power: Why Shang-Chi is a milestone superhero flick

"To see an Asian superhero front and centre has not been done before in Hollywood. It's just so empowering," says lead actor Simu Liu.

READ MORE HERE