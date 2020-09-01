Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 1.

EP quota not unthinkable, but probably unwise: Josephine Teo

It is better to use salary requirements to ensure firms can access foreign professionals of the right quality while committing to build up their local staff, Mrs Teo said.

New Progressive Wage Model Mark will encourage more firms to adopt 'minimum wage plus'

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said this would expand the implementation of the PWM, beyond the three sectors where it is currently mandated: cleaning, security and landscaping.

S'poreans in senior roles in financial services grew more than 50% from 2014 to 2019: Ong Ye Kung

In 2014, 1,700 Singaporeans held such top-level positions - from managing director and above. The number grew to 2,600 last year, said Mr Ong.

WP's Sylvia Lim calls for open review of race-based policies

Ms Lim suggested six areas that could be reviewed, including the HDB Ethnic Integration Policy and CMIO model of ethnic classification.

Bedok double murder: Maid who killed elderly couple found guilty in Indonesian court

Khasanah will spend 20 years in jail for killing Mr Chia Ngim Fong, 79, and his wife Madam Chin Sek Fah, 78.

S'pore, Brunei launch green lane for essential travel, applications open from Sept 1

Travellers are required to observe some restrictions including controlled itineraries and a negative Covid-19 test prior to the trip.

40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 7 imported

The Ministry of Health said there was one community case, a work pass holder, and seven imported cases.

BN Group's Evangeline Shen resigns as Axington chairman; 3 other directors quit

The reasons given for the resignations include "intense public scrutiny" and "health reasons".

S. Korea sees elevenfold surge in Covid-19 patients with severe condition

The number of serious cases grew from nine on Aug 18 to 104 as of midnight on Monday.

Remote ez-link card top-up with upgraded cards for 2,000 commuters in LTA pilot programme

The upgraded ez-link cards can be topped up using an ez-link app.

