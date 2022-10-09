Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 9.
S'pore will step up Covid-19 curbs if needed, as vaccination-differentiated rules are lifted
Tampines, Punggol BTO projects win HDB award for construction, design features
All winning projects of the construction award under the housing category attained the Conquas Star rating, the highest possible accolade for construction and workmanship.
Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint delayed immigration clearance on Sunday morning
Businessman lost $18m over 8 years as he didn't read investment documents
Umno quietly confident of Parliament dissolution next week despite King's absence
Talk is rife that the King has already told Datuk Seri Ismail that it is up to the Prime Minister when to call elections.
American entrepreneur came for S'pore F1, leaves with potentially $180k of deals
The founder of 8Commas, a Los Angeles-based Web3 consultancy, made the most of his first Singapore Grand Prix experience.
Not time for home phones to call it a day
Many seniors depend on them, and calling a landline is easiest way to get a quick response.
How you can ditch the salt, but not the taste
Even before S'poreans were urged to opt for lower-sodium alternatives, chef Edward Chong had already been using less salt in his cooking.
Popularising classical music: Violin duo TwoSet’s Singapore concert tickets sold out within minutes
The Australian duo have taken the Internet by storm, winning new fans of classical music with easy-going, often humorous videos.
Woman gives birth on way to hospital; second taxi birth for Tada
