Top news today from The Straits Times on Oct 9

S'pore must press on with strategy of living with Covid-19 and not be paralysed by fear: PM Lee

Addressing the nation on the situation, PM Lee set out why a zero-Covid-19 strategy is no longer feasible.

Singapore's Covid-19 'new normal' expected to be 3 to 6 months away: PM Lee

The surge would level off at some point, with cases starting to dip hopefully within a month or so.

Those unvaccinated against Covid-19 can no longer eat at hawker centres, enter malls, from Oct 13

This is to protect unvaccinated individuals and reduce strain on healthcare system, said MOH.

S'pore to allow quarantine-free travel to 9 more countries, including US, UK







The 9 countries are US, UK, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and South Korea.

Covid-19 quarantine orders scrapped, simpler rules to be rolled out in Singapore from Oct 11







Under the new protocols, there will only be three sets of rules.

Singapore's path forward to a new normal: 10 takeaways from PM Lee's national address







Here's a look at 10 takeaways from PM Lee's address.

Home recovery the default Covid-19 care arrangement, except for certain groups







Those excluded include vaccinated people aged 80 and older, and kids below one year old.

NParks to distribute 400,000 seed packs of edible plants this year







Gardeners can start registering their interest for them from 10am on Oct 10.

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening use of force







Mr Xi said the Chinese people have a "glorious tradition" of opposing separatism.

Former actress Chen Chen recovering from 2nd brain surgery







She went for the surgery in March after she felt giddy in her home and fell, hitting her face on the sofa.

