Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 9.

One-off $3,000 Baby Support Grant for S'porean babies born from Oct 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2022

Payments will start from April 1 next year or within one month of enrolment into the Baby Bonus scheme, whichever is later.

READ MORE HERE

$3,000 Baby Support Grant: Is my child eligible and how will this help me during Covid-19?

Also find out how and when will the Baby Support Grant be disbursed.

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore helped with US President Trump's Covid-19 treatment

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Blood samples from three patients in Singapore were used to develop the experimental antibody cocktail in Mr Trump’s treatment.

READ MORE HERE

Woman linked to Orchard Towers murder sentenced to 5 months' jail

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen was the third person linked to the case to be dealt with in court.

READ MORE HERE

Home-grown patisserie-cafe chain Bakerzin winds up its 5 outlets in Singapore after 22 years

The eatery had outlets in Maju Avenue, Raffles Hospital, Gardens by the Bay, United Square and Wisma Atria.

READ MORE HERE

Dickson Yeo, the Singaporean who spied for China in the US, due to be sentenced

Yeo, 39, has been in a Washington, DC jail since he was arrested last November.

READ MORE HERE

ERP charges to go up by $1 at 2 sets of gantries along CTE from Oct 12

There will continue to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads.

READ MORE HERE

UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat world hunger

The WFP is deeply honoured by its Nobel Peace Prize win, a spokesman said, describing it as “a proud moment”.

READ MORE HERE

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 imported

This is the third day in a row where there are no community cases.

READ MORE HERE

10/10/2020 a hot wedding date as nearly 10 times more couples than on average Saturday will say 'I do'

Oct 10 is also very popular this year as it is an easy to remember date and it falls on a Saturday.

READ MORE HERE