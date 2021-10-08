Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 8.

PM Lee Hsien Loong to address nation on Covid-19 situation at noon on Oct 9

"Please carry on as per normal - there is no need to rush out to stock up on items or dine out!" he said.

Singapore, South Korea to allow quarantine-free travel from Nov 15 for those vaccinated against Covid-19

Travellers will do PCR tests, and there will be no restrictions on itinerary.

Travel to and from S'pore without quarantine: How the Vaccinated Travel Lane works

People vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel between Singapore and South Korea from Nov 15 without quarantine.

Kopitiam, Toast Box among 60 F&B outlets penalised for breaching safe management measures

36 were ordered to close temporarily, 21 were fined and 3 pivoted nightlife establishments had their food licences permanently revoked.

80 evacuated after fire in Ghim Moh Road flat, including family on quarantine order

A fire broke out at a flat on the 14th storey of Blk 13 Ghim Moh Road on Friday at about 10am.

Air sampling surveillance could give early warning of Covid-19 infection risks in hospitals, nursing homes: Researchers

Researchers have developed surveillance system to sniff out presence of airborne Sars-CoV-2 RNA. 

Jail, fine for food stall operator after maid lost four fingers in meat grinder accident

She had tried to retrieve a knife from the opening of the grinder without turning the machine off first.

Journalists Maria Ressa from Philippines and Russia's Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

I am in shock, said Ressa, who was also named Time Magazine Person of the Year in 2018.

Giant panda cub gets new teeth at 2 months old, may start eating bamboo earlier than expected

The average panda cub starts teething usually only at three months.

The light of Little India: Preparing to celebrate Deepavali

The light-up for this year's festival, which falls on Nov 4, will be on till Nov 21.

