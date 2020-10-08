Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 8.

Singapore to resume cruises to nowhere for residents from November

Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International will offer such cruises under a "safe cruise" pilot.

READ MORE HERE

US vice-presidential debate robust and civil - but unlikely to change voters' minds

Both avoided any major gaffes or blunders that could damage their ticket's chances with voters, said analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Japan to allow residents to travel to 12 countries and regions including Singapore next month: Media

China, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia are reportedly among the list of places.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's Anwar says he has audience with King on Tuesday, will show proof of his Parliament majority

"I will present a strong and convincing majority of parliamentarians, as I have mentioned before," said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

READ MORE HERE

IPS survey: Local mass media websites rise in importance during GE; older voters turn to social media, instant messaging

Trust in the Singapore mass media rose during this year's general election compared to the 2015 election, the survey found.

READ MORE HERE

Anti-Scam Centre recovers $6.69m laundered in e-mail scam with UOB's help

It is the largest single sum the centre has recovered since it was set up in June last year.

READ MORE HERE

9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 imported and none in the community

They were four infections in worker dormitories, said the MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's first phase 3 antibody trial ready to enrol Covid-19 patients

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases said it aims to enrol a total of 100 local patients.

READ MORE HERE

Teen, 18, allegedly involved in Boon Lay supermarket slashing to be charged on Friday

A 23-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and head in the attack that took place on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Maid who stabbed employer more than 90 times says she 'could not control her hands'

Daryati said she became very angry and emotional when she confronted her employer.

READ MORE HERE