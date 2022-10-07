Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 7.

11 new TEL stations, from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay, to open on Nov 13; free rides on Nov 11

The free rides are available from 10am to 9pm.

Malaysia trims fat in Budget 2023 despite election year

The deficit in 2023 will ease to 5.5% of GDP, largely due to cuts in a subsidy bill.

Ukraine, Russia, Belarus rights activists win Nobel Peace Prize

They have promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Develop an open and inclusive region amid geopolitical challenges: DPM Wong

Countries should not resign themselves to external challenges but steer the region towards peace and stability, he said.

Distraught parents lay white roses for Thai nursery massacre victims

The whole of a small rural community united in grief, a day after at least 38 people - including 22 children - were killed on a gun-and-knife rampage.

'Badge Lady' charged over not wearing mask for 15 minutes in Ion Orchard

Phoon Chiu Yoke is now facing a total of four charges in the latest case against her.

17 people arrested for suspected involvement in selling illegal streaming devices

The Criminal Investigation Department conducted simultaneous raids at several retail shops in Sim Lim Square on Tuesday.

S'pore August unemployment rates fall to lowest in over 6 years

The overall unemployment rate dropped to 1.9 per cent.

To work well, we have to commit to rest well

Rest is more than getting enough hours of sleep. It’s about replenishing our inner resources, especially those most depleted, says the writer.

Bars and alcohol brands taking small steps towards environmentally responsible booze

Bars and alcohol brands are focusing more on small, tangible everyday changes in their bid for sustainability.

