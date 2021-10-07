Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 7.

No year-end exams for Pri 3 and 4 pupils due to Covid-19; classes to resume progressively from Oct 11

HBL for Primary 1 and 2 pupils will be extended to Oct 12.

What parents need to know before primary schools resume in-person classes from Oct 11

Parents of Primary 1 to 5 pupils must do an ART swab on their children either on Friday or Saturday.

Not everyone has right environment for HBL, which should be used as last resort: Chan Chun Sing

He added that putting children on a prolonged HBL schedule can have a negative impact on their academic progress and socio-emotional well-being.

Hospitals will take months to clear backlog amid Covid-19 pandemic: Kenneth Mak

Some patients may be in a worse condition because they have not been able to go to hospitals for regular follow-ups.

Top good class bungalow buys in S'pore this year

The trophy assets tend to be in hot demand because of their long-term investment value and rarity.

Grandfather who left school in 1968 to support family graduates from SUSS

Mr Teo Jwee Chiang, 72, earned a bachelor's degree in Chinese language and literature.

Annee Foong's case: Victims include man cheated by bogus surgeon, woman duped in love scam

The Singaporean's bank accounts had been used to receive monies from cheated victims.

Heart damage plagues Covid-19 survivors a year after infection, US study shows

This is for even patients who were never sick enough to require hospitalisation.

Shop Pink: Exclusive products to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

More than 25 local retail brands and F&B players are doing their part to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Tulipmania back with a twist at Gardens by the Bay till Nov 14

While most people look to Holland for its famous tulip fields, not many know that the plant originated in Central Asia.

