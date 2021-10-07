Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 7.
No year-end exams for Pri 3 and 4 pupils due to Covid-19; classes to resume progressively from Oct 11
HBL for Primary 1 and 2 pupils will be extended to Oct 12.
What parents need to know before primary schools resume in-person classes from Oct 11
Parents of Primary 1 to 5 pupils must do an ART swab on their children either on Friday or Saturday.
Not everyone has right environment for HBL, which should be used as last resort: Chan Chun Sing
He added that putting children on a prolonged HBL schedule can have a negative impact on their academic progress and socio-emotional well-being.
Hospitals will take months to clear backlog amid Covid-19 pandemic: Kenneth Mak
Some patients may be in a worse condition because they have not been able to go to hospitals for regular follow-ups.
Top good class bungalow buys in S'pore this year
The trophy assets tend to be in hot demand because of their long-term investment value and rarity.
Grandfather who left school in 1968 to support family graduates from SUSS
Mr Teo Jwee Chiang, 72, earned a bachelor's degree in Chinese language and literature.
Annee Foong's case: Victims include man cheated by bogus surgeon, woman duped in love scam
The Singaporean's bank accounts had been used to receive monies from cheated victims.
Heart damage plagues Covid-19 survivors a year after infection, US study shows
This is for even patients who were never sick enough to require hospitalisation.
Shop Pink: Exclusive products to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
More than 25 local retail brands and F&B players are doing their part to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Tulipmania back with a twist at Gardens by the Bay till Nov 14
While most people look to Holland for its famous tulip fields, not many know that the plant originated in Central Asia.