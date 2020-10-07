Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 7.
Singapore's resident unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in August
This was slightly higher than the increase of 0.3 percentage points in July, when the resident unemployment rate was 4.1 per cent.
PM Lee's libel suit: Lawyer Lim Tean questions independence, credibility of expert who says fake news spreads faster
An expert estimated that blogger Leong Sze Hian's post would have appeared on the Facebook news feeds of 11,749 users.
Loh cousins behind Newcastle bid to legally split all business interests
Under the agreement, Mr Terence Loh will transfer all the shares he owns in Singapore-registered Bellagraph Nova Group to Mr Nelson Loh for $1 and resign as its director.
10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 6 imported and none in the community
Four new cases were found in worker dormitories, the MOH said.
14 public entertainment outlets caught for violating Covid-19, liquor licence rules
Police carried out a one-month enforcement operation at public entertainment outlets and massage establishments in Chinatown, Central Mall, Bugis, Jalan Besar and Little India.
More CCAs allowed to resume, SYF and National School Games to resume from 2021
Up to 50 people will be allowed to take part in CCAs except for higher-risk activities, as Singapore gradually eases coronavirus safety curbs.
South Korea is top country people want Singapore to have Air Travel Bubble with: Poll
South Korea was followed by Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and New Zealand.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin tests negative for Covid-19: PM's office
He and other ministers started home quarantine on Monday after it was discovered that Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had Covid-19.
S'pore gains 3 billionaires, as 'crazy rich' Asia keeps top spot globally
The Asia-Pacific region hit a record of 831 billionaires, about 38 per cent of the total number globally.
Going for a swim at the beach? You might want to check the water quality first
The NEA now provides weekly assessments of the quality of seawater at seven beaches in Singapore.