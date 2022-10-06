Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 6.
Children among at least 34 killed in Thailand daycare centre gun attack
There were 22 children - some as young as two years old - who were among the victims of the 34-year-old gunman.
HDB resale prices climb 1.2% in Sept; record 45 million-dollar flats sold in a month
The exuberant HDB resale market has prompted a fresh round of property curbs aimed at cooling the public housing market.
HDB to exercise flexibility to waive wait-out period for some downgraders to purchase resale flat
Buyers must submit documentary proof that they had obtained the option to purchase before the policy changes.
Malaysian PM says he may propose early election during meeting with King
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his meeting with the king is mainly about Cabinet matters.
Travellers will now have to fill in customs forms upon arrival or departure: Malaysia
No reasons were given for the resumption of this practice which was stopped many years ago.
Crypto fugitive and Terra founder Do Kwon set to lose his South Korean passport
He must hand the document back or else it will be revoked in about 14 days, according to a government notice posted on Wednesday.
China buyers snap up biggest share of S'pore's luxury condos among foreigners
Despite cooling measures and rate hikes, luxury condo buys by foreigners are back at pre-pandemic levels.
Director, company fined over death of worker who fell from platform after collision with crane
The director of Fusion Builders knew workers were using the crane freely regardless of their level of training, investigations found.
KinnPorsche stars overwhelmed by Thai drama’s popularity ahead of S’pore concert
Thai actors Bible Wichapas Sumettikul and Build Jakapan Puttha will perform here on Saturday.
Fashion Week and the rise of Asian celebrity influence
Luxury brands are tapping Asian celebs to lend star power to the Fashion Week circuit.