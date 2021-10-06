Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 6.
Singapore inks deal for antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 and its variants
Molnupiravir will be available here once it has received authorisation and approval for use.
Need to standardise travel and health protocols across countries: Asean ministers
They were speaking at a regional forum to discuss the impact of Covid-19.
S'pore Government has recovered $361 million from over 4,800 firms in JSS overpayment
This amount - covering the period to Sept 30 - represents 97.6% of the money erroneously overpaid.
Caldecott Close bungalow owned by Lee Hsien Yang and wife sold for $13m; they list another for $16.8m
The adjoining freehold properties are located in Caldecott Close, near the old premises of Mediacorp.
'Crikey!': 6 recent crocodile sightings around Singapore
Crocodiles can usually be seen at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but they have made surprise appearances at other parts of the island.
S'pore households should save electricity as costs increase due to fuel prices: Gan Kim Yong
Fuel prices have more than doubled over the past 1½ years, impacting countries worldwide, he said.
Social scientist Noeleen Heyzer and veteran journalist Patrick Daniel named as IPS S R Nathan fellows
They will hold lectures in November and December, and in February and March.
COE price for big cars rises while other premiums fall
Industry watchers attribute the results to strong demand from wealthy buyers unaffected by the generally weak market.
Malaysian syndicate trafficked drugs through Singapore using courier services
CNB said close to 55kg of drugs worth about RM4.9 million (S$1.6 million) were seized during a series of raids in Malaysia.
Singapore's Odette is No. 8 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list
Denmark's Noma is No. 1 while another Singapore eatery Burnt Ends debuts at No. 34.