Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 6.
S'pore to negotiate air travel bubbles with safe countries for general travellers: Ong Ye Kung
These two-way travel bubbles are on top of measures like unilaterally lifting border restrictions, and are part of Singapore's plans to revive its air hub, Mr Ong said.
Changi Airport to set up dedicated Covid-19 testing lab
Breathalyser tests are among rapid test kits being trialled and will be deployed "where practicable", said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Malaysia Covid-19 cases show signs of escalating with spikes in Kedah and Sabah
The so-called Tembok cluster in Kedah, centred on the Alor Setar prison, accounted for more than half of the new cases on Monday.
PM Lee's libel hearing against blogger Leong Sze Hian begins
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took the witness stand on Tuesday. The four-day hearing is set to continue on Wednesday.
'Don't be afraid of Covid,' Trump says, undermining public health messages
An infectious disease expert called his message "dangerous" as it encouraged his followers to ignore basic recommendations to keep themselves safe.
White House is not contact tracing 'superspreader' Rose Garden event
At least eight people, including Mr Trump, may have become infected at the celebration for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Police investigating case of student slapping mother repeatedly in TikTok video
At one point, the youth is seen slapping his mother repeatedly as she exclaims "No! I'm doing this for you, you must... appreciate, you know".
11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 2 in community and 4 imported
The remaining five cases are from worker dormitories, said MOH.
21 diners fined $300 each for flouting Covid-19 rules; 2 F&B outlets ordered to close
Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot and Invincible Noodle House, both at Boat Quay, were ordered to close.
Man who took bribes for showing lenient construction site inspections of Singapore Customs building jailed
Lee Mun Cheng was jailed for 18 weeks and fined $7,000.