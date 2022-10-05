Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 5.

Motorcycle COE premiums hit $11,751, all-time high for second tender in a row; other categories down

COE prices for smaller cars went down to $80,501, while premiums for bigger cars ended at $95,856.

READ MORE HERE

Local tech firm to hire 400 poly grads for work-study programme to plug shortage of tech talent

They will be hired and trained by NCS in fields such as software development and cyber security.

READ MORE HERE

US drugmaker giant MSD launches production facilities in Singapore that will create new jobs

MSD’s latest expansion will bring its total investment in Singapore to over $3b.

READ MORE HERE

Newton Food Centre to close for three months for renovation works

The closure will take place from Nov 1, 2022, to Jan 31, 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew is now 5th in the world rankings

He is the first Singaporean man to sit in the top 5. 

READ MORE HERE

American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann cheated in at least 100 online games: Report

Hans Niemann has acknowledged cheating online twice, when he was 12 and 16.

READ MORE HERE

4 public housing estates to be zoned as car-lite areas, prioritising public facilities, green spaces

They are Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-CEO of Prive Group gets jail, fine for assault on teen after appeal by prosecution

Vu Han Jean-Luc Kha, 44, must serve two weeks' jail and pay a $3,500 fine.

READ MORE HERE

High property prices prompt more to look at renting co-living spaces

More young Singaporeans are also considering this option as they find current property prices too high, according to a PropertyGuru study.

READ MORE HERE

Years of being supporting actress have prepared me for this moment: Golden Horse nominee Hong Huifang

The local actress, 61, will be attending the Busan Film Festival for Ajoomma's world premiere.

READ MORE HERE

