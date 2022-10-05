Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 5.
Motorcycle COE premiums hit $11,751, all-time high for second tender in a row; other categories down
COE prices for smaller cars went down to $80,501, while premiums for bigger cars ended at $95,856.
Local tech firm to hire 400 poly grads for work-study programme to plug shortage of tech talent
They will be hired and trained by NCS in fields such as software development and cyber security.
US drugmaker giant MSD launches production facilities in Singapore that will create new jobs
Newton Food Centre to close for three months for renovation works
Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew is now 5th in the world rankings
American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann cheated in at least 100 online games: Report
4 public housing estates to be zoned as car-lite areas, prioritising public facilities, green spaces
Ex-CEO of Prive Group gets jail, fine for assault on teen after appeal by prosecution
High property prices prompt more to look at renting co-living spaces
More young Singaporeans are also considering this option as they find current property prices too high, according to a PropertyGuru study.
Years of being supporting actress have prepared me for this moment: Golden Horse nominee Hong Huifang
The local actress, 61, will be attending the Busan Film Festival for Ajoomma's world premiere.