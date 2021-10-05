Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 5.
Hospitals screening Covid-19 patients at temporary areas as more seek help
Covid-19 hospitalisations in Singapore have shot through the roof, with 1,355 patients warded as at Monday.
Plan for GST hike between 2022 and 2025 unchanged: Lawrence Wong
All options to address income and wealth inequalities also being considered, says the Finance Minister.
BTO flat waiting times between 4 and 5 years, even with Covid-19 delays: Desmond Lee
Several projects - including Queen's Arc in Queenstown, launched in August - are expected to take longer at about 5½ years.
Employment rate of seniors aged 65 and above increased last year: Tan See Leng
The employment rate of those aged 55 to 64 has held steady despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yip Pin Xiu to be conferred inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement
The new award will sit alongside the other awards which are presented by the President for outstanding accomplishments.
More than a quarter of job vacancies in S'pore left unfilled for 6 months or more
It underscores the challenges in matching jobseekers with suitable jobs as Singapore transforms its economy.
Team Singapore honoured in Parliament; work being done to increase cash rewards for para-athletes
Minister Edwin Tong reaffirmed the Government's commitment to supporting and enhancing sports in Singapore at all levels.
SAF’s first inspector-general chosen to oversee pre-schools most suitable among candidates: Masagos
He is also familiar with the social sector, as he had served in the then MCYS from 2006 to 2008.
S'pore-based Asiaciti Trust named in Pandora Papers data leak under 'close supervision': MAS
MAS said it's examining info from reports and will conduct supervisory follow-up as warranted.
Misinformation, anxiety plague Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccination programme for teens
Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali has threatened legal action against those who spread unverified information.