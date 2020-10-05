Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 5.

Phase 3 roadmap to be unveiled in coming weeks, including timeline, size of group gatherings

Singapore is adopting a four-pronged strategy to put itself in the best position to fight Covid-19, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

READ MORE HERE

5-person limit for gatherings could be removed in time, but all must cooperate to keep guard up

Allowing larger groups to meet would allow bigger families or groups of friends to meet and have meals together, Mr Gan Kim Yong said.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin quarantines at home after having contact with minister who has Covid-19

Those who attended a National Security Council meeting on Oct 3 and have been identified as close contacts have been issued a 14-day home surveillance order.

READ MORE HERE

Additional support for newborns to help parents with expenses during Covid-19

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

This one-off support measure comes on top of the Baby Bonus Cash Gift, which provides eligible parents up to $10,000 in benefits.

READ MORE HERE

MOM to review punishment for employers who illegally deploy maids

Action will be taken against employers in similar cases as the one involving former maid Parti Liyani, regardless of whether they are aware of the illegal deployment.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Road Christmas light-up to go ahead but scaled down without street festivities

For the first time, viewers at home will be able to experience "driving" along the 2.9km stretch from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura in a virtual tour featuring 360-degree views.

READ MORE HERE

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1 in community and 1 imported

Five of the new cases reside in worker dormitories, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Goh Jin Hian sued by Inter-Pacific Petroleum's judicial managers over US$156 million in losses

Dr Goh, who is the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, was accused of breaching his duty as a director to act with due care, skill and diligence.

READ MORE HERE

Home delivery of SIA first and business class meals offers a taste of the luxe life

As of 2pm on Monday (Oct 5), Singapore Airlines had received 57 orders for its first and business class meals, to be delivered to homes here.

READ MORE HERE

Yishun death: Attacker sentenced to 4 years' jail, stepfather gets 8 months

Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong was found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt while Lawrence Lim Peck Beng was found guilty of abetting his stepson.

READ MORE HERE