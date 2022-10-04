Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 4.
S'pore to spend more than $1 billion to get Healthier SG preventive care strategy up and running
It will also spend an estimated $400 million a year on recurrent costs, such as annual health screenings for residents.
S'pore committed to affordable public housing, will intervene as needed: Desmond Lee
The Government will ensure that prices move broadly in line with economic fundamentals, he said.
Fixed home loan rates in S'pore hit 3.85% as UOB makes move after DBS
Alfa Romeo showroom shut, staff laid off as S'pore distributorship set to change hands
Komoco Holdings is set to take over the exclusive distributorship next year, ST has learnt.
Indonesia football stampede: What led to the tragedy?
A look at what we know so far of the incident, one of the worst stadium disasters in the world.
US, South Korea conduct ‘precision bombing drill’ after North Korea missile launch
North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan this morning, for the first time in five years.
Local football clubs told to cease jackpot operations by end of October
This move comes as the Singapore Premier League heads towards privatisation, which will take place in 2023.
Covid-19 strikes for 24 hours on a luxury cruise in Italy
Senior correspondent Chantal Sajan shares her experience of catching Covid-19 while on cruise, and recovering just after about 24 hours.
Ajoomma selected as Singapore’s entry to the 2023 Oscars
Young & Savvy: Should I get a credit card for a free luggage bag?
Young people must be very aware not to be sucked into the trap of spending more to save more, an expert warns.