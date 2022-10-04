Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 4.

S'pore to spend more than $1 billion to get Healthier SG preventive care strategy up and running

It will also spend an estimated $400 million a year on recurrent costs, such as annual health screenings for residents.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore committed to affordable public housing, will intervene as needed: Desmond Lee

The Government will ensure that prices move broadly in line with economic fundamentals, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Fixed home loan rates in S'pore hit 3.85% as UOB makes move after DBS

OCBC has also confirmed that it is reviewing its fixed-rate package.

READ MORE HERE

Alfa Romeo showroom shut, staff laid off as S'pore distributorship set to change hands

Komoco Holdings is set to take over the exclusive distributorship next year, ST has learnt.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia football stampede: What led to the tragedy?

A look at what we know so far of the incident, one of the worst stadium disasters in the world.

READ MORE HERE

US, South Korea conduct ‘precision bombing drill’ after North Korea missile launch

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan this morning, for the first time in five years.

READ MORE HERE

Local football clubs told to cease jackpot operations by end of October

This move comes as the Singapore Premier League heads towards privatisation, which will take place in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 strikes for 24 hours on a luxury cruise in Italy

Senior correspondent Chantal Sajan shares her experience of catching Covid-19 while on cruise, and recovering just after about 24 hours.

READ MORE HERE

Ajoomma selected as Singapore’s entry to the 2023 Oscars

This comes after the film nabbed four Golden Horse Award nominations.

READ MORE HERE

Young & Savvy: Should I get a credit card for a free luggage bag?

Young people must be very aware not to be sucked into the trap of spending more to save more, an expert warns.

READ MORE HERE

