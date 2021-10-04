Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 4.

Fica debate: Foreign interference one of the most serious threats facing S’pore, says Shanmugam

The Republic's racial and religious mix is easily exploitable by different countries, he said in Parliament.

Govt to announce decision on HBL extension for primary schools later this week

The announcement is not being made immediately because school staff should focus on the ongoing PSLE.

0.5 per cent of those vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer were infected with Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

Such data on breakthrough infections is not yet available for those who received the Sinovac shot.

Police to interview WP MP Raeesah Khan over allegation of mishandled sexual assault case

Shanmugam said the Government takes such allegations concerning the police very seriously.

New Bill to introduce GST on low-value imported goods by air or post

If adopted, the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill will see the GST on such low-value goods introduced from Jan 1, 2023.

TraceTogether 'not cleared' issue for Covid-19 home recovery patients to be resolved soon: Ong Ye Kung

Alert will automatically disappear on the day they complete home recovery.

Jail, caning for man who sexually abused daughter, forced son to rape mother

The 41-year-old sound technician was sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

New Zealand abandons strategy of eliminating Covid-19

From Wednesday, Aucklanders can meet loved ones outdoors with no more than two households gathering at a time.

Fumio Kishida sworn in as Japan's 100th prime minister, to hold general election on Oct 31

He will likely dissolve Diet at end of extraordinary session on Oct 14, with Nomination Day scheduled for Oct 19.

US duo David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win Nobel Medicine Prize

Their discoveries are being used to develop treatments for a wide range of disease conditions, including chronic pain.

