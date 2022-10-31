Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 31

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 31.

HDB’s deficit nearly doubles to $4.367b amid sharp increase in number of BTO projects started

The deficit is about 86 per cent higher than $2.346 billion the year before.

READ MORE HERE

Stronger laws on religious harmony to take effect on Nov 1

Under the updated laws, religious groups must ensure that key leadership posts are held only by Singapore citizens or PRs.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore must be prepared to reimpose curbs like masking in case of nasty Covid-19 variant: Ong Ye Kung

These will help slow transmissions but not unduly disrupt the lives of people here.

READ MORE HERE

Salary bump of 3% to 10% for Ministry of Home Affairs officers from Jan 1, 2023

The salary adjustments are a result of periodic reviews to ensure that officers’ salary packages keep pace with the market.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore to trial use of digital Singdollar for government payouts and vouchers

The trials are centred on the concept of a form of digital currency known as purpose-bound money.

READ MORE HERE

I miss seeing my son and grandson smile: Maid who became blind due to abuse by S'porean employer

Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah was tortured and abused by her employer over a period of six months in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Trust Bank raises savings account rates, opens help centre

From Nov 1, savings account holders will earn a base interest of 1.5 per cent per annum on deposits of up to $75,000.

READ MORE HERE

Branson declines debate with Shanmugam, says it turns serious issue into 'spectacle'

The British billionaire says he is declining the invitation as he feels a debate on such a platform will lack nuance.

READ MORE HERE

Ubin, Tekong waters a hot spot for endangered dugongs despite shipping traffic: Study

Researchers called for the unprotected seagrass meadows to receive more conservation attention.

READ MORE HERE

Slide 10 decks down, ride a go-kart on new $1.4b cruise ship

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship is the first of six Prima class vessels, designed with the aim of elevating the guest experience.

The Norwegian Prima boasts industry innovations galore, but you have to splurge to enjoy everything.

READ MORE HERE

