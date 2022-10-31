Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 31.
HDB’s deficit nearly doubles to $4.367b amid sharp increase in number of BTO projects started
Stronger laws on religious harmony to take effect on Nov 1
Under the updated laws, religious groups must ensure that key leadership posts are held only by Singapore citizens or PRs.
S'pore must be prepared to reimpose curbs like masking in case of nasty Covid-19 variant: Ong Ye Kung
Salary bump of 3% to 10% for Ministry of Home Affairs officers from Jan 1, 2023
The salary adjustments are a result of periodic reviews to ensure that officers’ salary packages keep pace with the market.
S'pore to trial use of digital Singdollar for government payouts and vouchers
The trials are centred on the concept of a form of digital currency known as purpose-bound money.
I miss seeing my son and grandson smile: Maid who became blind due to abuse by S'porean employer
Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah was tortured and abused by her employer over a period of six months in 2020.
Trust Bank raises savings account rates, opens help centre
From Nov 1, savings account holders will earn a base interest of 1.5 per cent per annum on deposits of up to $75,000.
Branson declines debate with Shanmugam, says it turns serious issue into 'spectacle'
The British billionaire says he is declining the invitation as he feels a debate on such a platform will lack nuance.
Ubin, Tekong waters a hot spot for endangered dugongs despite shipping traffic: Study
Researchers called for the unprotected seagrass meadows to receive more conservation attention.
Slide 10 decks down, ride a go-kart on new $1.4b cruise ship
The Norwegian Prima boasts industry innovations galore, but you have to splurge to enjoy everything.