Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 30.
We were just trying to stay alive: Singaporean caught in Itaewon crowd crush
‘It’s truly horrific’: South Korea’s Yoon declares national mourning period over crush
The government will support funeral preparations and mobilise emergency medical services to treat patients, he said.
South Korea cancels concerts, government briefings after Itaewon crush
S’pore’s Covid-19 cases dip; WHO notes higher reinfection risk of BQ.1 variant
Early birds to pay $98 to catch World Cup action
Musk plans to start job cuts at Twitter within days
Mother of three subjected to months of harassment after reviewing salmon sashimi
Traveller fined, refused entry to Australia for 'significant' biosecurity breach
The traveller tried to bring in 6kg of meat products, including 1.4kg of beef rendang.
Singaporeans who stand with Ukraine
Small actions can have a big impact, say Singaporeans who volunteered to help war victims in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
New Western restaurants in Bangkok worth making a trip there for
From fine-dining restaurants to a cafe in a mall, there is good grub for every budget.