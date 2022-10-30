Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 30

Updated
Published
31 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 30.

We were just trying to stay alive: Singaporean caught in Itaewon crowd crush

The 25-year-old suffered some cuts while trying to escape.

‘It’s truly horrific’: South Korea’s Yoon declares national mourning period over crush

The government will support funeral preparations and mobilise emergency medical services to treat patients, he said.

South Korea cancels concerts, government briefings after Itaewon crush

A period of national mourning will run until Nov 5.

S’pore’s Covid-19 cases dip; WHO notes higher reinfection risk of BQ.1 variant

With new variants still emerging worldwide, case numbers will continue to fluctuate.

Early birds to pay $98 to catch World Cup action

This is a $4 increase from what fans paid to watch the matches four years ago.

Musk plans to start job cuts at Twitter within days

Managers have been asked to draw up lists of employees who will be cut.

Mother of three subjected to months of harassment after reviewing salmon sashimi

An image of her and her daughter was shared on Instagram by an influencer.

Traveller fined, refused entry to Australia for 'significant' biosecurity breach

The traveller tried to bring in 6kg of meat products, including 1.4kg of beef rendang.

Singaporeans who stand with Ukraine

Small actions can have a big impact, say Singaporeans who volunteered to help war victims in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

New Western restaurants in Bangkok worth making a trip there for

From fine-dining restaurants to a cafe in a mall, there is good grub for every budget.

