Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 30

Robinsons to close last stores at The Heeren and Raffles City

The company will be exiting from the Singapore physical retail scene after 162 years.

Robinsons to close stores: Down memory lane with one of S'pore's oldest home-grown department stores

Here's a look at the department store's defining moments.

Number of employed locals in Q3 rebounded to almost pre-Covid-19 levels: MOM

Retrenchments also rose further in the third quarter to 9,100, compared with 8,130 in the previous three-month period.

More on this topic

Despite anger at PM Muhyiddin, Umno factionalism diffuses pressure on embattled premier

There is disgruntlement over playing second fiddle to Bersatu and being sidelined in important decisions.

Take a 200km road trip without leaving S'pore

For drivers who miss their motoring trips up north, what are the interesting driving routes here that they can take and where are the unusual places they can visit?

Woman had 'looked sad' weeks before falling from block in Bedok with her infant

The woman and her husband, both in their 30s, were wed in 2013 and have a four-year-old daughter.

Johor Baru district declared a Covid-19 red zone following spike in cases

Monitoring and surveillance efforts will be boosted because of an expected increase in the number of cases.

9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 1 in community

There were also seven imported cases.

MAS bans ex-OCBC dealer for 17 years, ex-UOB staff for 9 years over fraud, dishonest conduct

The two men have been sentenced to jail for eight years and four months, and 30 months respectively.

Malaysia's Mahathir defends himself as he gets more flak over 'kill French people' tweet

The comments came at a time of heightened tensions in France.

