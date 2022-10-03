Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 3.
Job growth for locals shows bringing in global talent not a zero-sum game: Tan See Leng
The minister said having global talent helps grow overall pie for S’pore and creates good job opportunities for locals.
Britain's PM Truss drops tax cut for highest earners to fend off revolt
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision saying “we get it, and we have listened”.
32 children among the 125 dead in Indonesia soccer stampede, inquiry team to be formed
Police and sport officials have been sent to investigate the incident that ranks among the world's deadliest stadium disasters.
130 people received wrong dose of Covid-19 vaccine, out of 16 million doses administered so far
Personalised heat advisory an aim of study to help people cope as S'pore heats up
With the advisory, people who are more vulnerable to heat stress will be able to better regulate their time spent doing physical activities outdoors.
President Marcos under fire for S'pore F1 trip as Filipinos reel from typhoon
Social media firms face fines, blocking in S'pore under new Bill to tackle online harm
Firms will also be required to provide accountability to their users on measures to limit users' exposure to harmful content.
Cafes booming in Johor as young S'poreans cross border to hop onto latest trend
Cafe hopping, which involves visiting multiple cafes, has become an increasingly popular activity since the border reopened in June.
Market volatility continues as inflation persists, but stay invested for the long term
Holding on to just cash and staying completely out of the market is not an astute long-term strategy, writes associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Bird Paradise to open in Mandai in Q2 of 2023 and will have eight walk-in aviaries
The new park will feature about 3,500 birds, similar to the current mix at Jurong Bird Park.