Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 29.
Singapore reports first AY.4.2 Delta subvariant infection in imported Covid-19 case
Subvariant, also known as Delta Plus variant, is classified by WHO as variant of interest, but not variant of concern.
ICA looking at streamlining processes to speed up immigration clearance: Shanmugam
Automated check-in lanes have been reopened as well, for faster immigration clearance for S'poreans and PRs.
Some universities will dispense ART kits to make Covid-19 testing for students easier
All NUS students and staff can redeem the kits for free at 13 vending machines on various campuses.
Wolves defender Harry Birtwistle's application to renounce his S'pore citizenship rejected
His applications were rejected as renunciation should not be used as a means to evade NS duties, said Mindef.
Retrenchments fall in Q3, resident employment grows faster: MOM
There were 2,000 layoffs in Q3, which is less than a quarter of the figure recorded during the peak of the pandemic last year.
Lower-wage workers earning up to $2,000 should get pay hike of $70 to $90, or 4.5-7.5% if higher: NWC
NWC said its recommendations for lower-wage workers will reference gross monthly wages, instead of basic wages.
SPH gets rival offer from Hotel Properties, Ong Beng Seng, Temasek units CLA and Mapletree
The consortium has made an offer to acquire Singapore Press Holdings at $2.10 per share in cash.
Quirky collectibles: Gift ideas for the holiday season
Quirky gifts are popular because they strike a chord with local consumers.
Singles unable to buy new prime HDB flats as numbers are limited, families prioritised for now: Desmond Lee
New housing model untested in the market and not many units will be launched for a start, he said.
Man admits to offences including stabbing friend who had to have part of bowel surgically removed
He also committed offences including methamphetamine possession and consumption.