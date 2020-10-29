Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 29

S'pore to allow travellers from China, Australia's Victoria from Nov 6
They will be able to enter Singapore without an extended quarantine period if they test negative for Covid-19.
Reopening borders to China, Australia: What other travel arrangements does S'pore have?
The move is part of a slew of measures to revive the Changi air hub.
Three dead in knife attack in French church, woman beheaded
The city’s mayor said the evidence so far points to a terror attack.
Umno's top council to meet on Thursday evening: Sources
It is believed the special meeting has been called to discuss the possibility of the deputy prime ministership being given to Umno.
2 taken to hospital after ceiling fan incident in Tampines coffee shop
The fan’s blades had hit a ladder, causing a part of the blade to break off.
Long queues for TraceTogether tokens at Marsiling CC
There were already about 100 people in the queue when ST arrived at 9.45am.
Bilahari Kausikan dismisses claims by Cambodia of being agent to foreign power
A group of Cambodian diplomats had hit back at the retired Singapore diplomat over remarks he made at a webinar.
Covid-19 breathalyser tests may be deployed more widely in trials here
The results are generated automatically in under a minute.
7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
There were no new cases in the community and none from workers' dormitories.
Malaysian woman cheated of $1.3 million inheritance in phone scam
The 72-year-old found out that her money was transferred via Internet banking to 18 individual accounts.