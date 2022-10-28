Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 28, 2022

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 28.

S’pore job market shows signs of ‘slowing momentum’ as retrenchment rises

Total employment rose by 75,600 though the rate of growth may be slowing.

HDB resale prices rise 2.6% in Q3; slower pace due to inflation, rate hikes

7,546 HDB resale flats changed hands in the 3rd quarter of the year, up by 10.7% from 6,819 in the previous quarter.

For Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk, now comes the hard part

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Mr Musk tweeted earlier this month.

Disbarred lawyer Samuel Seow gets 4 weeks’ jail, fined $1,500 for attacking niece, woman

In one instance, he repeatedly slapped his niece, who is also a lawyer, on her cheeks and head.

Woman and 14-year-old taken to hospital after nine-vehicle pile-up on KPE

The accident involved eight cars and a van, and occurred on the stretch in the direction of the Tampines Expressway after the Bartley Road East exit.

Behind-the-scenes look at how a T-Rex skeleton is set up at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall

Named Shen, the dinosaur skeleton will be on display in Singapore from Oct 28 to 30.

Gas supply from Sumatra to S’pore to ease under new contract from 2023: Indonesia’s energy minister

Singapore relies heavily on gas for industry and power generation, with 95 per cent of the country's electricity generated using natural gas.

Time for permanent solution to bed crunch issue for patients at emergency departments

It is never good for patients to spend long hours - or even days - in a place specifically meant for emergency treatment, says the writer.

Tour de France Singapore Criterium: What you need to know

Chris Froome and Jonas Vingegaard are among the world-class riders taking part in this inaugural event.

K-pop stars Blackpink to perform at National Stadium on May 13

While ticket prices have not been announced, tickets for the public will go on sale on Nov 24 at 10am.

