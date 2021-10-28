Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 28.

S'pore economy to grow at faster than usual pace, with output already back to pre-Covid-19 level: MAS

In its macroeconomic review, MAS kept its 2021 forecast for Singapore's GDP growth at 6-7%.

Digital IC in Singpass app can be used to access public services in person from Nov 1

Physical identity documents will still be needed in some instances, such as marriage registration.

PM Lee to attend G-20 Leaders' Summit in Rome this weekend

It is the first in-person summit to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

F1 Pit Building being converted into medical facility for Covid-19 patients

Workers said preparations are almost done and the facility will open in November.

38 people who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 caught dining in at hawker centres

They were identified during checks by safe distancing enforcement officers.

Almost like pre-Covid-19 times? Taking a flight to Italy amid a pandemic

If not for the fact that most people were wearing masks, it was just like pre-pandemic times, says Linette Lai.

Singapore pump prices rise for the fourth time in three weeks

The ascending trend could see the most popular 95-octane fuel hitting $3 a litre by next year, and the priciest "special" grades crossing $4.

Delaying retirement pays off

A new study finds that govt measures have boosted the number of older folk staying in the workforce. This productivity is important as Singapore becomes a super-aged society.

Cop hit by reversing car: Driver detained, passenger arrested for using criminal force

The vehicle suddenly reversed and allegedly hit an officer who was positioned behind it, before speeding off.

Last-minute DIY Halloween outfits inspired by Squid Game, Money Heist and more

Every Halloween, costumes are inspired by a new hit television show or movie that gripped the world that year.

