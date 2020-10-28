Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 28.

3-line MRT fault: Alstom to replace 150km of power cables on Tuas West Extension; Oct 14 disruption affected 123,000 commuters

Alstom will also replace all 113 trip coils - core components of circuit breakers - by end-2020.

Singapore economy will take longer to recover from Covid-19 crisis than past recessions: MAS

MAS reiterated the forecast for the economy to shrink by a record 5% to 7% this year.

Facial, iris scanning replace fingerprint scans as main mode for identifying travellers at all S'pore checkpoints

Those who have registered their iris and facial biometrics with ICA can use the new scans.

Malaysia's King calls on MPs to pass Budget 2021

He repeated his call for MPs to "give fulsome support" for the upcoming Budget 2021 that is set to be tabled on Nov 6.

Brunei's Prince Azim died from multiple organ failure, says brother

Prince 'Abdul Mateen said his brother was diagnosed with severe systemic vasculitis this year.

Arts groups, community centres among venues that can resume live performances from Nov 1

This comes after the successful pilot of live performances trialled since Sept 11.

From nightclub to cinema: Zouk Cinema Club opens its doors from Oct 30

The capacity is capped at 50 people and 14 tables a night.

7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were no new cases in the community and none from workers' dormitories.

Public feedback wanted for proposed online portal to file Lasting Power of Attorney

MSF is proposing to amend the Mental Capacity Act to allow for the LPA to be registered through its new system.

Victim describes abuse by Keith Raniere, leader of NXIVM sex cult

The witness, identified only as Camila, said Raniere expected her to be available for sex at all hours.

