Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 27.

Inflation in S'pore will stay high next year even as pace of economic growth slows: MAS

No imminent threat of a recession here but the outlook depends on trajectory of other advanced economies, MAS warns.

240 assisted living flats to be launched in Queensway in November

Those keen to check out the design of these flats may do so at an exhibition held at HDB Hub from Friday until March 31, 2023.

At 305m, super penthouse at 8 Shenton Way will be highest residence in Singapore

It is set to dethrone Wallich Residence in the 283.7m Guoco Tower as the highest here.

Credit Suisse to cut 9,000 jobs, some in Singapore, after posting $5.7b Q3 loss

The bank intends to raise capital worth 4 billion Swiss francs through the issuance of new shares to qualified investors.

Former male school teacher pleads guilty to molesting 13 teenage boys over 3 years

He touched the boys’ private parts and kissed them, among other offences, while he was a teacher-in-charge of their CCA.

American who made bomb threat on SIA flight to get stern warning

The man's lawyer said his client has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Cycle & Carriage Singapore sells iconic Mercedes showroom and 3 other properties

The properties, which include the Jardine Cycle & Carriage HQ in Alexandra Road, will be leased back to the company.

Afraid of needles? China rolls out inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in Shanghai

The dose is administered using a cup containing the aerosol of the vaccine.

2 in 3 say Singapore’s 2050 net-zero goal ‘not sufficiently ambitious’: Survey

94 per cent of respondents also said they were willing to withstand trade-offs to help Singapore reach net zero sooner.

The case for a new open door policy - for Japan and China

Japan’s opening – and the need for China to do likewise – is of deep significance to Asian geopolitics, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

