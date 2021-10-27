Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 27.

Subsidy clawback, 10-year MOP for new prime location HDB flats

Resale buyers of these flats must have a monthly household income of not more than $14,000, among other criteria.

First BTO project in Rochor under new prime housing model to launch in November

The project will have a mix of 960 three-room and four-room flats, and also include 40 two-room rental flats.

New prime location public housing model: Will The Pinnacle@Duxton be affected?

Will I still get priority for flats in prime locations if I am going to live near my parents? Here are the key features of the model and considerations behind them.

Amazon to create 200 more jobs in Singapore

The new positions will be in both technology and non-tech roles from the junior to mid-management levels.

GPs, community groups working to persuade seniors in S'pore to get vaccinated

Fear of negative side effects from the jab is among the reasons seniors gave for not wanting to get vaccinated.

More SAF personnel deployed to help with Covid-19 home recovery programme

The programme has seen an improvement in outcomes, such as better handling of call volume, said MOH.

The Big Story: How S'pore can reduce its Covid-19 transmission rate without further tightening of curbs

Among the factors raised by infectious diseases expert Dale Fisher was the role of vaccination in helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Bottled-water tycoon is China's richest with $81.6b fortune

Mr Zhong Shanshan, who was ranked third last year, saw his fortune increase seven per cent, according to the Hurun Rich List.

Australia announces $126m support for Asean, seeks upgrade in ties

PM Scott Morrison said the growth of Asean's 10 member states underpins regional stability and Australia's prosperity.

S'pore national skydiver Kyra Poh sets sights on competitive outdoor jumping

The indoor skydiving champion hopes to be ready for competitions in two years.

