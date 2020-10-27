Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 27.
1,300 jobs available in S'pore's logistics sector amid Covid-19 pandemic; 1 in 3 for PMETs
This makes up over 60% of about 2,100 jobs and training openings available as at end-September.
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin gets a breather, but for how long?
Umno will back the Perikatan Nasional government, but that support is conditional on concessions, sources say.
Parti Liyani chooses not to seek compensation from Liew Mun Leong; lawyer says her losses amounted to $71,000
Justice Chan Seng Onn suggested the parties try going for mediation, bearing in mind that the sum Ms Parti can claim is limited to $10,000.
PSLE, O-level and national exam results to be released online, handed out in smaller venues
Those who collect their results in person can do so in individual classrooms instead of large crowded venues, such as the school hall.
Interactive: Trump v Biden 2020
What is at stake for the United States and the world as a divided nation heads to one of its most consequential elections in decades on Nov 3?
Jail, caning for ex-SAF regular who molested a girl and tried to molest another 4 months later
Judge Ng said the punishment should be severe enough to "reflect the condemnation" of such acts.
7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 in community and 6 imported
The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.
Having few cases doesn't mean Covid-19 is gone, experts caution
Singapore will not be safe until the world is safe.
Owner of MBS exploring $8.2b sale of Vegas properties as Singapore casino rebounds to profit
A sale would concentrate Sands' casino portfolio entirely in Macau and Singapore.
Doraemon invades National Museum of Singapore for an Instagram fest
The installation has been curated with highlights of the museum's collections from the 1960s to 1980s.