Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 26.
Crypto retail investors to take risk test, barred from borrowing under proposed MAS rules
MAS is also proposing that crypto service providers also not use incentives such as giving away free tokens or gifts.
S’pore factory output up 0.9% in September as electronics shrink
The overall production fell short of the 1.2 per cent growth that analysts had predicted in a poll.
Regional connectivity needs to be enhanced for clean energy trade: Tan See Leng
Singapore and the United States will conduct a feasibility study on a land- and sea-based power grid network in South-east Asia.
Egg shortage in Malaysia leaves consumers frustrated
Industry players said the egg shortage in Malaysia will persist if the government does not allow egg prices to float.
Man who posed as gynaecologist to get intimate photos, videos of women jailed 40 months
Over 400 aftershocks rock northern Philippines; at least 10 injured
The disaster comes just three months after a more powerful magnitude 7 earthquake struck the area in July.
UOB offers 200 jobs under flexi-work scheme for women with caregiving duties
Its new Gig+U Women programme will offer full- and part-time jobs and gig work in UOB’s various business units.
Pair charged over alleged involvement in at least 140 scam cases linked to mobile devices
They allegedly worked together to cheat customers on Carousell from Aug 22 to Sept 28.
Young and rich South-east Asian buyers drive Singapore art market hopes
The bullish sentiment is evident in the return of art fairs after two years of border closures, says arts correspondent Arthur Sim.
Pregnant actress Jayley Woo grappled with guilt after finding love again
Now engaged and six months’ pregnant, she thought she would never settle down after Aloysius Pang's death.