Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 26.
Vaccinated travellers from Australia, Switzerland can enter S'pore without quarantine from Nov 8
Singapore is also in discussions with several other countries, including its neighbours, on launching more VTLs.
5 Covid-19 cases among 5,134 who have entered S'pore under VTL scheme
The scheme allows vaccinated travellers to enter the Republic without having to serve a stay-home notice.
Muslims can adjust attire where appropriate, says Muis in new guidance on tudung
This can be to comply with certain workplace requirements, such as dress codes.
askST: Must employers pay for tests for unvaccinated staff?
How can firms check their employees' vaccination status? Here's what businesses need to know about the new rules.
S'pore to donate $8m of medical supplies to Asean stockpile for public health emergencies
This comes after Singapore contributed doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Batam and the Riau Islands in Indonesia in September.
Commentary: Tackle factors causing Covid-19 deaths in Singapore
It is critical to ensure that our hospital system can cope with the infections, says ST's Salma Khalik.
Japan's former Princess Mako declares love for husband, looks forward to new life together
The couple said malicious falsehoods surrounding their relationship have been reported as fact by the media.
UN's new Myanmar envoy Noeleen Heyzer to listen to 'all stakeholders'
The former senior UN diplomat, a Singaporean, will assume the new role on Dec 13.
S'pore urges Myanmar to cooperate with Asean amid slow progress on peace efforts
PM Lee Hsien Loong was speaking at a virtual Asean summit of regional leaders, with Myanmar's seat empty.
Funeral director faces reduced charge of helping ex-boyfriend to commit suicide
If convicted on the new charge, the single mother of two daughters can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.