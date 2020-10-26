Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 26.

Barisan Nasional mulls replacing Malaysian PM Muhyiddin after setback on emergency

It is understood that Umno believes it can wrest power if it can find a suitable candidate and strike a deal with Mr Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore to import electricity from Malaysia in pilot trial over 2 years

This will make up about 1.5% of Singapore's peak electricity demand.

READ MORE HERE

Weighing 345g at birth, Singapore's tiniest premature baby on the road to recovery

Nur Zaiya had a 20 per cent chance of survival, but her parents decided to take a leap of faith.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Smooth start to Singapore's first pre-event Covid-19 screening

There were no long queues and signs were present reminding participants to download the TraceTogether app.

READ MORE HERE

Risk of Covid-19 infection on board planes low if precautions taken: Experts

Experts noted that getting infected from someone else on board cannot be completely eliminated.

READ MORE HERE

3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 2 imported and none in the community

There was one case from a worker's dormitory.

READ MORE HERE

'Please resign,' Thai opposition tells PM at protest debate

"The Prime Minister is a major obstacle and burden to the country. Please resign and everything will end well," said Mr Sompong Amornvivat, leader of the opposition Pheu Thai party.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's health ministry denies reports alleging record figure for Covid-19 was faked

A WhatsApp message claimed that the government wanted to use the record figure to push the case for declaring a state of emergency.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly TCM practitioner allegedly molested female patient at clinic

Lim Ah Bah, 74, is also accused of asking the patient lewd questions about her sex life.

READ MORE HERE

Teen who took part in Special Olympics 2019 reoffended while awaiting sentence for earlier crimes

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of insulting a woman's modesty, and one count of performing an obscene act in public.

READ MORE HERE