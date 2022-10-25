Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 25

S'pore core inflation hits 5.3% in September, close to 14-year high

Core inflation hit 5.3 per cent year on year, higher than the 5.1 per cent rate in August.

S'pore approves Pfizer bivalent jab for those aged 12 and above

The vaccine is authorised as a booster jab for those who have already received their primary series vaccination.

Brisk start to first day of Covid-19 jabs for kids between six months and four years

The vaccination centre at One Punggol administered 53 doses of the vaccine to young kids in the first two hours.

S’pore to revise electricity market structure to deal with future volatility: Gan Kim Yong

Stiffer regulatory requirements for retailers among measures to bring about stronger and more secure power system.

Global WhatsApp outage lasted 2 hours, over 20,000 users in S’pore affected

Affected users could not send and receive messages on the Meta-owned messaging platform.

JTC investigating illegal subletting at Leng Kee Autopoint; SCDF detects fire safety breaches

The JTC is investigating an industrial landlord for illegally leasing out a building in Leng Kee Road, of which automobile firm EuroSports Global is a major tenant.

S'pore's 4th egg farm, backed by Japan’s top egg producer, to operate from 2024

The move help Singapore's egg industry here meet half of the country's demand for eggs, up from 30% currently.

Rishi Sunak faces daunting task of pulling UK from profound economic challenge

His credibility may reassure global financial markets but hard work still needed to address Britain’s economic woes, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Woman who repeatedly abused maid, causing her to go blind, gets 10 years’ jail

Ummi Kalsum Ali, 43, repeatedly punched the domestic helper and used a clothes hanger to hit her eyes.

Outdoor skills for city slickers: Tips for camping, layering and a no-cook meal

There is something restorative about time spent in nature. But let’s face it – most of us don’t want to rough it. Here are tips on how to enjoy the great outdoors in relative comfort.

Travel correspondent Clara Lock shares tips on how to stay comfortable in the outdoors.

