Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 25.

Malaysia's King says no need for state of emergency

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah says he believes the government can continue implementing enforcement measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Malaysian ministers defend need to seek emergency measures

Most Malaysians do not want to go to the ballot, Cabinet minister Annuar Musa said.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal disproportionate and unjustified: Rivals, civil groups

Former PM Mahathir Mohamad said there is no breakdown of law and order in Malaysia to justify an emergency.

Opposition leader Anwar slams Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's emergency plan as means to cling to power

Mr Anwar said the government was using the Covid-19 crisis as an excuse to justify its abuse of power.

Development works in Singapore to be more sensitive to wildlife under changes to EIA framework

The changes put Singapore on the right track in achieving its City in Nature vision, said members of the nature community.

MOE to follow up with NUS, other varsities on students' safety after dismissal of Tembusu fellow over sexual misconduct allegations

Dr Jeremy Fernando was sacked from NUS on Oct 7.

5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 locally transmitted and 3 imported

Both of the locally transmitted infections were people living in dormitories.

Antigen rapid tests piloted for quicker detection of Covid-19 infection among migrant workers

The antigen rapid test will be used as an additional test on the seventh day of the 14-day routine testing cycle.

Local start-up wins global award for making milk without the need for cows or humans

Can milk be made in a laboratory instead of from cows or humans - and can it taste just as good?

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, dies at 78

Known for a reclusive lifestyle, Mr Lee was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

