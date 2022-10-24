Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 24

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 24.

NFTs can be considered property, Singapore High Court rules

NFTs could be considered as property as they fulfilled certain legal requirements, Justice Lee Seiu Kin said in his grounds of decision.

READ MORE HERE

Sunak favourite to be Britain’s PM after Johnson drops comeback bid

Johnson had secured the public backing of less than 60 Conservative lawmakers, much fewer than Sunak's endorsements.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore ranks as world’s 12th tech city with room to grow

The standing puts Singapore behind Hong Kong and Melbourne, but ahead of Sydney and Tokyo.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Qantas was 11 weeks from collapse at worst of pandemic, CEO says

CEO Alan Joyce had faced criticism that he cut costs – including more than 8,000 workers – too aggressively during Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

More motorcyclists riding to Malaysia again, 6 months after borders reopen

The reopening of borders has released a pent-up demand, with turnouts at some events far exceeding expectations.

READ MORE HERE

Measures to reduce chicken population in Sin Ming effective so far: Task force

Ovistop, a contraceptive feed, will be used to further lower the number.

READ MORE HERE

Time to retire age discrimination at work

Older workers are experiencing harassment and a hostile environment. With Singapore’s ageing population, clearly defined policies are needed to address these issues.

READ MORE HERE

Winter-proof your travel wardrobe: How to look cool while keeping warm abroad

Four frequent fliers show how people can stay stylish even when it snows.

READ MORE HERE

Biotech battles - a new front in US-China contest

Beyond chips, biotechnology is another area of concern, given its wide-ranging applications.

READ MORE HERE

Author Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says

He also lost the use of one hand in the brutal stabbing which cut the nerves in his arm.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top