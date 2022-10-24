Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 24.
NFTs can be considered property, Singapore High Court rules
NFTs could be considered as property as they fulfilled certain legal requirements, Justice Lee Seiu Kin said in his grounds of decision.
Sunak favourite to be Britain’s PM after Johnson drops comeback bid
Johnson had secured the public backing of less than 60 Conservative lawmakers, much fewer than Sunak's endorsements.
S’pore ranks as world’s 12th tech city with room to grow
The standing puts Singapore behind Hong Kong and Melbourne, but ahead of Sydney and Tokyo.
Qantas was 11 weeks from collapse at worst of pandemic, CEO says
CEO Alan Joyce had faced criticism that he cut costs – including more than 8,000 workers – too aggressively during Covid-19.
More motorcyclists riding to Malaysia again, 6 months after borders reopen
The reopening of borders has released a pent-up demand, with turnouts at some events far exceeding expectations.
Measures to reduce chicken population in Sin Ming effective so far: Task force
Time to retire age discrimination at work
Older workers are experiencing harassment and a hostile environment. With Singapore’s ageing population, clearly defined policies are needed to address these issues.
Winter-proof your travel wardrobe: How to look cool while keeping warm abroad
Biotech battles - a new front in US-China contest
Beyond chips, biotechnology is another area of concern, given its wide-ranging applications.
Author Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says
He also lost the use of one hand in the brutal stabbing which cut the nerves in his arm.