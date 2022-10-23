Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 23.
China’s Xi takes helm for third term, unveils new leadership team stacked with allies
Shanghai party chief Li Qiang is set to be the next premier, while vice-premier Hu Chunhua is dropped.
Interactive: The 7 men who will rule China
Together with President Xi Jinping, the other six men will make up the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s apex of power.
6 key surprises from China’s Communist Party Congress
XBB wave may peak earlier than mid-Nov: Ong Ye Kung
Man dies, 3 others taken to hospital after accident at Woodlands multi-storey carpark
The 20-year-old was flung out through the windshield, flipped over the fence and fell from the fifth floor of the carpark.
Couples hold back from starting families due to job security, costs
“I worry about the future, whether it will be a good environment to have a child," said one man.
COP27 climate conference: S’pore’s key role and the battle over finance
Can COP27 deliver? The Straits Times looks at the key issues and what they mean for Singapore.
Flat within a flat: How to build it so that your parents will want to stay
Three households share how they have designed enticing spaces for the elderly folk living with them.
Free parking on public roads: A walk in landed housing estates
Are ST Forum letter writers right to be concerned about landed-property residents enjoying a public good for free?
Tanya Chua: There was never any competition between A-mei and me
The Taiwan-based local singer was in town to perform at the One Love Asia Festival Singapore.